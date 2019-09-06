Rodney, Iowa
72, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Service: Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., Rodney United Church of Christ. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Everhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Rodney, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
72, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Service: Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., Rodney United Church of Christ. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Everhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.