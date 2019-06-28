Bronson, Iowa
Brian M. Murphy, 48, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Evangelical Free Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Brian, the son of Mike and Jacquie (Henning) Murphy, was born on Aug. 4, 1970, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He received his education in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and later attended Iowa Central and the University of Northern Iowa.
Brian married Shanda Williams on Sept. 25, 1999. They made their home in Bronson. Brian spent his career in the trucking business. He had worked the last seven years for Consumer Supply Distribution and enjoyed all the people he worked with.
Brian was a man of great faith. He was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, where he enjoyed attending Bible study and out cooking the church ladies.
Brian loved anything outdoors and especially spending time with his dog, Clover. He was a tinkerer, gear head, and great mechanic. He created fond memories with his dad attending racing events and with his wife working around the acreage, taking care of their animals and creating their own BBQ Saturdays. He spent several years on the Bronson Volunteer Fire Department, where he looked forward to helping out with the annual Fourth of July fireworks show. He will be remembered for his clever wit and ability to make people laugh.
Brian's personality was larger than life. The party started when Brian arrived. He was one of those people that brought the energy level up in every room he entered. Brian was a dedicated husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. His loyalty was unmatched and he would move mountains to help a friend or family member in need. Brian had a get it done attitude and knew people everywhere to make it happen. Brian has people.
Brian is survived by his wife, Shanda Murphy of Bronson; parents, Mike and Jacquie Murphy of Newton, Iowa; sister, Michele (Brad) Worthington of Newton; father-in-law, Norman Williams of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Shane (Angie) Williams of Bronson; sisters-in-law, Shauna (Jason) Yockey of Hornick, Iowa, and Sheri (Shawn) Counterman of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and several cherished nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lela Williams; and nephew, Efrain Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to First Evangelical Free Church.