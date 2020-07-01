Brock Burr
Formerly Sioux City
Lynch Brockington "Brock" Burr (Goes His Own Way), 41, formerly of Sioux City, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.
Services are Thursday, starting with the processional leaving Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah, N.D. at 10:20 a.m. CDT, going to Burr Cemetery in Twin Buttes, N.D. Please bring a mask as we will be social distancing for those at risk.
Brock was born to Larry Burr Sr. and Rita (Wilhelm) Burr, on Feb. 3, 1979, in the middle of a blizzard in Stanley, N.D. He is a member of the Knife Clan. His childhood was spent in many schools across the country; not because he was kicked out, but because his father was employed by the BIA, which required frequent moves. He spent his high school years in Aberdeen, S.D., being active in football, basketball, and theater, where he excelled in acting.
Upon graduation, he ventured to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he began to pursue his lifelong passion for golf, all while fitting in some college classes. His golfing career led him to Sioux City, where he became a golf professional. Shortly after, he married Richelle Sencenbaugh in 2002 and they welcomed their son, Luke, in 2003.
Brock discovered the culinary arts and hospitality industry, leading him to work in various country clubs and high-end restaurants in the Sioux City area. He was a chef and mixologist extraordinaire. His vivacious personality lent itself well to his top-notch hospitality skills. He always went the extra mile to provide a five-star dining experience, whether you were a VIP in the restaurant or a guest in his home. In the midst of perfecting his culinary skills, he managed to attain a finance degree from the University of South Dakota. He put that degree to good use as the CFO of Burr Consulting and most recently as the CFO of the Community Development Corporation in Twin Buttes, N.D.
Brock was generous to a fault, willing to give anyone the shirt off his back. He never loaned anybody anything, he just gave it to them. He was a many faceted individual, as many people will attest, and he loved to engage in intellectual conversations with anyone who would join. His knowledge of gaming skills both virtual and physical led him to friendships across the world.
He is survived by his son, Luke; his parents, Larry and Rita Burr; brothers, Larry Burr Jr. (Lori), and Les (Jamie); sister, LaRae Burr; nephews, Landon, Dillon, Lake and Bodey; and niece, Megan.
