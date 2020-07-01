× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brock Burr

Formerly Sioux City

Lynch Brockington "Brock" Burr (Goes His Own Way), 41, formerly of Sioux City, passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.

Services are Thursday, starting with the processional leaving Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah, N.D. at 10:20 a.m. CDT, going to Burr Cemetery in Twin Buttes, N.D. Please bring a mask as we will be social distancing for those at risk.

Brock was born to Larry Burr Sr. and Rita (Wilhelm) Burr, on Feb. 3, 1979, in the middle of a blizzard in Stanley, N.D. He is a member of the Knife Clan. His childhood was spent in many schools across the country; not because he was kicked out, but because his father was employed by the BIA, which required frequent moves. He spent his high school years in Aberdeen, S.D., being active in football, basketball, and theater, where he excelled in acting.

Upon graduation, he ventured to Scottsdale, Ariz., where he began to pursue his lifelong passion for golf, all while fitting in some college classes. His golfing career led him to Sioux City, where he became a golf professional. Shortly after, he married Richelle Sencenbaugh in 2002 and they welcomed their son, Luke, in 2003.