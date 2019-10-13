Big Bear Lake, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Bruce A. Meyer, 65, of Big Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2019, at the family cabin he and his mother rented to escape the summer heat.
No services are planned at this time.
Bruce was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Carroll, Iowa, to Harold and Arlene Meyer. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved traveling, going out for fancy meals at fine restaurants, staying at elite hotels, and exploring California nature. He was a wonderful son and caretaker for his parents.
He is survived by his significant other of many years, Greg Chelebyan of Whittier, Calif.; his mother, Arlene Meyer of Joshua Tree, Calif.; and two brothers, Greg Meyer and his wife, Alice of Sioux City, their two children and three grandchildren; and Mitch Meyer and his wife, Andrea of Sergeant Bluff, their three children and four grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Meyer on Sept. 9, 2012.