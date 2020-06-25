Bruce D. Garbe
Sioux City
Bruce David Garbe, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bruce was born on Nov. 16, 1953, in Sioux City, to Leonard Otto and Frances Jane (Shelton) Garbe. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from East High School in 1972.
On Sept. 16, 1977, he married Patricia Jo Bonnes at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following graduation, he took carpentry courses at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He worked for Cashway Lumber and Walensky Lumber until 1989 when he started working for the Sioux City Assessors Office as an appraiser. He retired from this position after approximately 20 years.
Bruce was a member of the Tri State Antique Tractor Association and the Woodbury County Zoning Board.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia; daughter, Jaime Furrow and husband, Dusty, and their children, Jayce and Maci; son, Grant Garbe and his wife, Megan, and their children, Aiden and Carter; daughter, Tricia Kelcher and husband, Kacey, and their children, Arabelle and Beau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Frances; and father-in-law, Robert E. Bonnes.
Honorary pallbearers are all the grandkids he loved so dearly, Jayce, Maci, Arabelle, Beau, Aiden, and Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pier Center for Autism (for the Capital Campaign) in honor of Bruce for his sweet granddaughter, Arabelle.
