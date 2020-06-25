× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce D. Garbe

Sioux City

Bruce David Garbe, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bruce was born on Nov. 16, 1953, in Sioux City, to Leonard Otto and Frances Jane (Shelton) Garbe. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from East High School in 1972.

On Sept. 16, 1977, he married Patricia Jo Bonnes at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Following graduation, he took carpentry courses at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He worked for Cashway Lumber and Walensky Lumber until 1989 when he started working for the Sioux City Assessors Office as an appraiser. He retired from this position after approximately 20 years.

Bruce was a member of the Tri State Antique Tractor Association and the Woodbury County Zoning Board.