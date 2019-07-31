South Sioux City
Bruce S. Hovey, 70, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with multiple health conditions.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Burial will be at a later date in Webster City, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Bruce was born on Oct. 12, 1948, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Sherman and Bernice (Sampson) Hovey. He attended school in Badger, Iowa, and Fort Dodge. Bruce served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a civil engineer and land surveyor.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Christine (Sweazey) Hovey of South Sioux City; children, Andy (Shauna) Hovey of Jefferson, S.D., and Ashley Hovey of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his mother, Bernice Hovey of Fort Dodge; grandchildren, Emma, Drew, and Easton; a sister, Mary (Dave) Michael of Fort Dodge; a niece, Sarah; and a nephew, Matt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Hovey; and a brother, Roger Hovey.