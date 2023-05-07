Bruce Wade Warner

Lake Havasu City, Ariz., formerly Spencer, Iowa

Captain Bruce Warner, husband, father, scripturalist, scientist, businessman, fisherman and friend, went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, in 1941, Bruce grew up in Spencer, fishing and hunting with his beloved father, Carroll Warner. Bruce studied science at South Dakota State, completing his undergraduate degree there. He went on to complete post graduate work on a National Science Foundation fellowship at the University of Iowa. He taught high school chemistry, biology, and earth science in Okoboji, Iowa, from 1964-1969 and served on the lake patrol.

Bruce married Jayna Casper in 1962, and together they shared three daughters, whom he loved very much. Bruce and Jayna owned/operated the Plaza Bowl in Sioux City from 1969-1976, and the Country Shoppes in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, from 1976-1982.

Bruce moved to Homer, Alaska, in 1982, where he met Vicki, and the two enjoyed 30 years of marriage. He worked four years as program director for the FHA and then as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed fishing charter boat captain. He owned/operated The Halibut Hunter fishing charter boat for 16 years and Alaska Fantastic Fishing guide/charter booking business for 16 years.

In recent years, Bruce and Vicki enjoyed living in Lake Havasu City, spending time on the lake with each other and their dogs and friends. Bruce enjoyed seeing his letters to the editor published in the local paper and connecting with his close friends. Above all else, Bruce was a Christian, an avid studier of the Holy Scriptures, and a believer.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Wendi Warner, Jodi Whitfield, and Traci Pierce.

He was preceded in death by his mother Maxine; father Carroll; brother Mark; and wife Vicki and her sons.

On this year's National Day of Prayer, Bruce's family and friends give thanks for the earthly life of their father and friend and for the peace in knowing that Bruce is now home.