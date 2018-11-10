Australia, formerly Sioux City
Bruno Skuodas, 76, of Australia, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Old Bar Beach, NSW, Australia, from complications of cancer.
Services are pending. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.
Bruno was born Feb. 20, 1942, in Lithuania, the son of Pranas and Morta (Mineikis) Skuodas. Bruno came with his family to the United States, then Sioux City, sponsored by St. Cashmir’s Catholic Church on August 5, 1951. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1962 and entered the ROTC program with the University of Northern Iowa for one year and then moved to Australia.
He married Olwen Jones from London, England, on Nov. 28, 1970, in Sydney, Australia.
Bruno was a solicitor for the Department of Public Prosecution in Sydney.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1963-1968, being honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.
Survivors include his wife, Olwen; sons, Adrian (Tina) and Douglas (Susan); grandchildren, Hannah, James, Amy, Campbell and Wanda; brothers, Leon (Donna) of Sioux City, Vic (Patty) of Sioux City, and George (Vicky) of Lincoln, Neb.; sisters, Lucy Connor of El Mirage, Ariz., Donna Hoing of Sun City, Ariz., and Vida (Greg) Eden of Lincoln, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Catherine of Sioux City.
Bruno was preceded in death by his parents, Pranas and Morta Skuodas; sisters, Wanda, who passed in childhood in Lithuania, Birute Fox of Mesa, Ariz.; and brother, Alfred of Sioux City.