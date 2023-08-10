Bryan A. Maron

Sioux City

Bryan A. Maron, 75 of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Bryan was born to Glen and Ida (Coyle) Maron on Dec. 13, 1947 in Sioux City. Bryan graduated from Central High school in 1967. Bryan married Shirley Christman in 1968 and to this union their daughter, Heather, was born.

Bryan was drafted into the U..S Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam Phu Bai. B-2/501st from 1970 - 1971. Bryan met Rhonda Rogers in 1983 and have been together ever since! Throughout his life Bryan worked for Aalfs manufacturing as a supervisor from 1983 to their closing in 1999. Bryan then worked for Woodbury County Building Services from 2000 to Post 64 and also was a driver for the DAV.

Bryan is survived by his wife Rhonda Rogers, daughter, Heather (Sean) Vaughan, son, Josh Rogers and stepdaughter, Shalli Eggleston, three grandsons, Cade (Morgan) Maron, Connor Vaughan, and Dylan (Coral) Vaughan, along with one great-grandson Clayton Vaughan, his best friend, Ryan Chytka.

Bryan is preceded in death by his parents Glen and Ida Maron, and grandparents.

Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff on 8 SE, Dr. Volz and Kim Kropp with Hospice of Siouxland, and his sister-in- law, Renee Hegel.