Cedar City, Utah, formerly Sioux City
Bryan Michael Buck, 28, of Cedar City, formerly of Sioux City, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, following a motorcycle accident in the Cedar Mountains, east of Cedar City.
Celebration of life services are planned for Sunday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City.
Funeral services with full military honors were held in Cedar City, on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Bryan was born in Sioux City on June 11, 1990, to Deb Santee. He attended Mater Dei Catholic Schools, Bishop Heelan High School, and graduated from East High School in 2009.
Bryan married Haley in November 2009, in Mitchell, S.D., and had two children.
Bryan enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2010, and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013. Bryan ended Active Duty on May 1, 2014, and then moved to Cedar City.
Bryan loved the outdoors and especially the mountains. Music was a passion from the time he was a toddler. He was a business owner in Cedar City as well.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Haley; daughter Layla (8), and son, Bowen (7) of Cedar City; his mother, Deb Santee of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; a sister, Kathryn (Katie) Engel and her husband, Corey of Bancroft, Neb; a younger brother, Zachary "Zach" Santee and his wife, Becky of Sioux Falls, S.D,; grandparents, Donald and Zeta Graham of Dakota Dunes; uncle, Dave Graham of Phoenix, Ariz., and aunt, Karen Nichol and cousins, Kayla and Jacob of Sergeant Bluff; two nieces; and three nephews.
Bryan was known by many for his willingness to help others, and even in death, the donation of his corneas will provide sight for someone else.
It was Bryan’s request for cremation with distribution of his ashes in the mountains; therefore, we will celebrate his life here with a memorial service.