Whiting, Iowa
Bryan P. Seward, 77, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, with Pastor Josh Weece officiating. Burial will follow in Harrison Cemetery near Whiting, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Emery Johnson American Legion Post 481 of Whiting. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., led by Ken Carlson, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Bryan Paul Seward was born on Jan. 18, 1942, in rural Whiting, to Johnnie and Neva Lenora (Foster) Seward. He graduated from Whiting High School in 1960.
He worked for Heston Manufacturing and Meyer Beef in Sioux City, and then for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 25 years before he retired as a supervisor. He also operated a lawn mower service business.
Bryan served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 8, 1961, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 13, 1964, with the rank of Airman First Class at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.
Bryan married Roxanne Rene Keele on Dec. 28, 2001, in South Dakota.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He loved to help others with mowing and snow removal. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bryan was a member of the Whiting Christian Church, the Whiting City Council, Whiting Celebrate Recovery, and the Emery Johnson American Legion Post 481 of Whiting.
Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Seward of Whiting, Iowa; four sons and their wives, Jeff (Jenny) Seward of Onawa, Iowa, Curtis (Kelly) Seward of Onawa, Curtis (Stephanie) Martindale of Logan, Iowa, and Isaac (Amy) Martindale of Smithland, Iowa; grandchildren, Mindy (Nick) Holverson, Emily (Brandon) Madison, Sarah Seward, Seth Seward, Maggie Roost, Sierra Siebersma, Dian Seward, Gavin, Ella, Easton, Greyson, and Gable Martindale, and Alivia, Bryson, and Kinsley Martindale; seven great-grandchildren; one brother and his wife, Jack (Carol Ann) Seward of Marble Falls, Texas; mother-in-law, Gayle (Heisterkamp) Keele of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Neva Lenora (Foster) Seward; one son, Dallas Seward; one grandson, Logan Martindale; two brothers, Danny Seward and Gary Seward; and father-in-law, Dennis Keele.