Lawton, Iowa
Bryce Michael Clausen, 10-year-old son of Mike and Mandy Clausen, of Lawton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnybrook Community Church with Pastor BJ Van Kalsbeek officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Bryce was born April 29, 2009, in Sioux City, the son of Michael and Amanda (Schultzen) Clausen. Bryce was attending the fourth grade at Lawton-Bronson Elementary, and enjoyed all sports, including basketball, football, track and soccer. His time outside was also spent dirt biking, wakeboarding and fishing. Bryce loved to read and spend time with his family and buddy Dax, but his greatest passion was his love for God. If he were writing this today, he wouldn’t want to be remembered for being the quarterback, team captain, fastest, or smartest ... he would want to be remembered for his devotion to God, and love of his family and those around him. He was a true light, a kind and caring soul, and a humble young man, who did everything with a smile and a positive attitude.
Those left to cherish Bryce’s memory are his parents, Mike and Mandy Clausen of Lawton; sister Kaylee Clausen and brother Connor Clausen; paternal grandparents, Vesta and Darrell Clausen of Sioux City; maternal grandparents, Brian and Ronette Schultzen of Moville, Iowa; and surrounded in love by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Bryce was preceded in death by his brother Gabriel Michael Clausen; and his aunt Jessica Wiggins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Youth for Christ through the Siouxland Community Foundation, 505 Fifth Street #412, Sioux City, IA 51101.
In Bryce’s memory please remember to love others and share a smile.
