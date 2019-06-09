Sioux City
Burdette "Burt" Twiford, 57, of Sioux City, passed away on June 6, 2019 at his home.
Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at The Throttle Bar, 3128 Hwy 75 North, Sioux City, Iowa 51105. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Burt was born March 17, 1962, in Sioux City, the son of Jack and Margaret (Goreham) Twiford. He attended St. Michael’s Catholic School in South Sioux City, Neb. Burt grew up in South Sioux City and then moved to Sioux City.
He married Roxanne (King) Twiford in 1981. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 1997. Burt then met and married Sherri A. Welter on July 7, 2007. Sherri passed away on May 16, 2019, at home.
Burt worked as a forklift operator for Sabre for 10 years. He loved music, his cats and birds. Burt loved to be around his family and adored his children and 14 grandchildren. He also was an avid Vikings fan, and enjoyed racing.
Survivors include his daughter, LouAnn Rice of Independence, Mo.; son, Justin Twiford of Sioux City; daughter, Melissa Welter of Sioux City; 14 grandchildren; his mother, Margaret; a sister; and three brothers.
Burt was preceded in death by his wives, Sherri and Roxanne; and father, Jack.