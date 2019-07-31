Olathe, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Burl Dean Moore, 84, of Olathe, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Calvary Cemetery, with the Rev Jerome Cosgrove officiating. In honor of Burl's love for OU, Iowa and Heelan football, and the St. Louis Cardinals, the family encourages everyone to wear these team's shirts, as well as any sports teams they might have had a rivalry with. Due to the warm weather, shorts are encouraged. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences for the family can be made at www.christysmith.com.
Burl was born on June 1, 1935, in Patoka, Ill., to Clarence Andrew (Ted) and Josie Elizabeth (Roseman) Moore. Burl, upon graduating from Patoka High School in 1954, enlisted with the 138th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance in Tulsa, Okla. In 1975, he enlisted with 185th Air National Guard and retired in 1990 with a total of 26 years of service. Burl worked for MidAmerican (IPS) for 35-plus years.
In 1957, while stationed in Sioux City, he met and married his best friend and love of his life, JoAnne Francis Daniels, at Sacred Heart Parish. To this union were born six children.
Burl and JoAnne raised their children in Sioux City and were active members of Sacred Heart for more than 39 years, before retiring to Mt. Home, Ark. Burl was the girls basketball coach at Sacred Heart for many years, bringing home several championships wins, and one where he threw his cigarettes across the court after the win, after he told the girls he would quit if they won. Burl and JoAnne enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren. Upon retirement, they spent their time at Cloud 9 (Caufield, Mo.), trout fishing and enjoying nature. Burl and JoAnne moved to Mt. Home in 2005 to be closer to all the good fishing holes, and where they also learned to carve wood.
Burl leaves behind six children, James (Jen) Moore of Omaha, Mary (John) Baldacci of Olathe, Kathy Kenney of Washington, Mo., Janet (Al) Berding of Olathe, William Moore of Sioux City, and Patricia (Jim) Cassette of Wesley, Chapel, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Aaron, Ben, Andrew, Ian, Isabella, Danielle, Hannah, Jonathan, and Morgan; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian (Peg) Williams of Indiana, and Velma (Don) Hassell of House Springs, Mo.; two brothers-in-law, Rich (Elaine) Daniels and Don Caracker; and many nieces and nephews.
Burl was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne on Nov. 15, 2012; four brothers, Darwin "Bud," Dayne, Donald, and Murval; six sisters, Iris Boum, Beulah Matz, Gertrude Moore, Helen Wooden, Jean Caracker, and Irene Allegrett; grandson, Paul Berding; and great-grandson, Connor Peterson.
The family would like to thank Villa St. Francis in Olathe for their dedicated help for Burl, especially Brad, Lucy, Sr. Rahn, Sr. Soja, Cecilia, Lynn, Casey, and many, many others.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be directed to Sacred Heart School Gymnasium Improvements, 5010 Military Road, Sioux City, IA 51103.