Byron J. Reburn

Bartlesville, Okla., formerly Sioux City

Byron James Reburn, 94, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Bartlesville, Okla. Mr. Reburn was a longtime Sioux City resident.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on June 4, 1925, to Norbert and Ebba (Nelson) Reburn.

He served our country in World War II as a member of the famed 99th Infantry Division. The “battle babies” of WWII were only teenagers at the time of their draft. The 99th played a strategic role in the Battle of the Bulge when its troops held fast on the northern shoulder of the German advance, refusing them access to the vital northern road network that led into Belgium. After the war, he was honorably discharged and returned to Dubuque to further his education at Loras College and the University of Iowa.

Byron worked for almost three decades as a pharmaceutical salesman for Schering Labs and Hoffman La-Roche. He served the tri-state area with a commitment to the patients of his physician customers and earned numerous sales awards throughout his career.