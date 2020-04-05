Byron J. Reburn
Bartlesville, Okla., formerly Sioux City
Byron James Reburn, 94, died peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Bartlesville, Okla. Mr. Reburn was a longtime Sioux City resident.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on June 4, 1925, to Norbert and Ebba (Nelson) Reburn.
He served our country in World War II as a member of the famed 99th Infantry Division. The “battle babies” of WWII were only teenagers at the time of their draft. The 99th played a strategic role in the Battle of the Bulge when its troops held fast on the northern shoulder of the German advance, refusing them access to the vital northern road network that led into Belgium. After the war, he was honorably discharged and returned to Dubuque to further his education at Loras College and the University of Iowa.
Byron worked for almost three decades as a pharmaceutical salesman for Schering Labs and Hoffman La-Roche. He served the tri-state area with a commitment to the patients of his physician customers and earned numerous sales awards throughout his career.
It was in this role, he met a lovely receptionist at a physician office on the 10th floor of the Badgerow Building. She proclaimed, “you'll have to marry me to get in to see the doctor” and the rest is history. Byron and Irene (Deceptris) Reburn were married in Sioux City and Byron passed shortly before their 62nd wedding anniversary. While in Sioux City, Byron and Irene were members of the St. Casimir's Parish.
Byron was an avid tennis player and was one of the original members of the Sioux Racquet Club. He enjoyed boating on the Missouri River and motorcycle trips to the headwaters.
Upon retirement, Byron and Irene relocated to Bartlesville to be closer to family. They made wonderful friends in Oklahoma. He was active in the Bartlesville Tennis Association and played tennis well into his eighties.
Byron is survived by wife, Irene Reburn; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Michael Anthony Reburn and wife, Elizabeth of Bartlesville; and granddaughters, Anne Elizabeth Reburn of Los Angeles, Calif., and Christina Irene Reburn of Nashville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Norbert Jr.
