Byron Sauer

Truth or Consequences, N.M., formerly Sheldon, Iowa

Byron Sauer of Truth or Consequences and formerly of Sheldon passed away in Las Cruses, N.M., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Per Byron's instructions, cremation will take place and inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Byron was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Sheldon to Peggy Jane (Egden) Sauer and Jerry Vincent Sauer. He attended and graduated from Sheldon Community High School. He studied drafting at W.I.T. in Sioux City and went on to work construction in Carlsbad, N.M., finally settling in Albuquerque, N.M., where Byron met and married the "Love of His Life" Alicia (Ali) Sauer. Together they loved their life in New Mexico, and Byron enjoyed hunting and fishing. Alicia passed away March 27, 2020.

Byron is survived by brothers Jeff (MaryLynn Yakel) Sauer, and Mike (Marilyn) Sauer; sisters Nadene (Greg) Morning, Anita (Larry) Griggs Gray, Sharon (Bill) Michailidis, and Pam (Grant) Mears; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by wife Alicia; father Jerry in 1964; mother Peggy in 2010; and stepfather Russ Blake in 1999.

Biney will be missed by many relatives and friends.