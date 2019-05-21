{{featured_button_text}}

Meriden, Iowa

85, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Service: May 23 at 10:30 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cherokee, Iowa. Burial: Meriden Cemetery. Visitation: May 22 from 2 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

Celebrate
the life of: C. Verlee Gronemeyer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments