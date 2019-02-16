Sioux City
Cammie Lou Schemmer, 56, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. today at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Michael Keating officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service today at the funeral home.
Cammie was born on Sept. 6, 1962, in Pierre, S.D., the daughter of Clarence and Cordelia (White Feather) Greenleaf Sr. Cammie was employed as a cook at various places around the Siouxland area.
She was always willing and able to help out a family member or friend whatever the need happened to be. She will be remembered as the person who could handle any situation or task and take it head on while being highly motivated to get the job done correctly.
Cammie is survived by her children, Matthew Dial of Sioux City, Allan Englund of Sioux Falls, S.D., Chad Schemmer of Dakota City, Cordell Schemmer of Sioux City, Elliott Dial of Sioux City, Raven Kraskey of Brooten Minn., and Antoinette Martin of Hickman Ky.; brother, Clarence Greenleaf and his wife, Kim; four sisters, Vernetta "Kay" and her husband, Clint Decker of Sturgis S.D., Rachael Akins of Gallup N.M., Audrey and her husband, Faron Eby of Cozad, Neb., and Amy of South Sioux City; uncle, Gene Kelly White Feather; and aunts, Kathy Yarborough and Berdine Goetschius.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lee Ivan Greenleaf, Calvin Wesley Greenleaf and Jason Burdette Greenleaf; and sister, Cordelia May Greenleaf.