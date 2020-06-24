Candelario Garza
South Sioux City
Candelario Garza, 73, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence following a long illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a wake service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Candelario was born on Dec. 21, 1947, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Pedro and Maria (de Jesus) Romero. Candelario grew up and worked for Yochem's Furniture in Corpus Christi.
On May 20, 1967, Candelario married Manuelita Najera in Corpus Christi. They came to South Sioux City in 1989. He had worked for St. Thomas Episcopal Church for many years.
Candelario was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He practiced the Catholic faith and loved car races.
Survivors include his wife, Manuelita; his children, Christina Garza, Dolly Garza, Candelario Garza Jr., Rosalinda Jimenez and Victoria Olivarez; his sisters, Theresa Romero and Martina Romeo; his brother, Juan Garza; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Candelario was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; and three grandchildren.
