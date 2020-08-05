× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Candy M. Merryman

Sergeant Bluff

Candy M. Merryman, 59, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Candy May Merryman was born on Nov. 30, 1960, in Sioux City, the daughter of Edward and JoAnn (Cline) Risner Sr. She attended Briar Cliff University. Candy was a homemaker, and also worked for Mercy One as a supervisor in the kitchen. She enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by her father, Edward (Sharon) Risner Sr. of Dakota City; mother, JoAnn Henry of Sergeant Bluff; her husband, Charles Merryman of Sergeant Bluff; two sons, Troy (Tamara) McCall of Lincoln, Neb., and Timothy McCall of Sioux City; two daughters, Tiffany McCall of Sergeant Bluff, and Alyssa Merryman of Sioux City; brother, Edward Risner of Sioux City; three sisters, Rhonda Gunsolly of Sioux City, Misty (Garry) Minton of Whiting, Iowa, and Teresa Waybright of Dakota City; maternal grandmother, Viola Cline of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Candy was preceded in death by her one sister, Sonjia Risner; and a brother, Edward Risner Jr.

