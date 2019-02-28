Remsen, Iowa
Carel Connor, 89, of Remsen, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Orange City Area Health System Hospital in Orange City, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Oyens, Iowa, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Remsen, with military rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post 3328 and American Legion Post 220 both of Remsen. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus chalice presentation and a vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Carel was born on June 1, 1929, in rural Sioux City, the son of Hugh and Catherine (Carel) Connor. He was raised on a farm south of Le Mars, Iowa, and received his first seven years of education in the rural school system. He then attended Union Consolidated School from which he graduated in 1947 and was then engaged in farming with his parents. On Oct. 18, 1951, he entered the U.S. Army and served until being honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1951 after which he returned to farming with his parents.
On May 27, 1952, he married La Donna "Donna" Weiler in Remsen. They made their home near Le Mars, where they farmed until 1956 when they moved to Sioux City, where he was employed at a medical supply house. In 1958, they moved back to rural Le Mars to farm. In 1961, they moved to Donna's parents farm south of Remsen which they operated until moving into Kingsley, Iowa in 1968, where Carel worked for the town of Kingsley for two years. He then worked road construction and later was employed in building construction. In 1976, they moved to Remsen where they purchased Web's Lounge which they renamed Connor's Lounge. They retired in 2002. Donna died on April 12, 2005.
Carel was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Garrigan Assembly, Catholic Order of Foresters all of Remsen, and American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Carel also served as the mayor of Remsen.
Survivors include one daughter, Jeanne (Dave) Wiebke of Remsen; two sons, Jeff Connor of Ocala, Fla., and Tony Connor of Newton, Iowa; one son-in-law, Orval Stone of Sioux City; two granddaughters, Tammy Graff of Sioux City, and Jamie (Grant) Krienert of Remsen; two grandsons, Tim Graff of Sioux City, and Ryan (Melissa) Feeck of Remsen; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Delbert) Case of Marcus, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; his daughter, Carol Ann Stone; son-in-law, Scott Feeck; great-granddaughter, Hailey Cook; and two brothers, Daniel (Shirley) Connor and Gerald Connor.
Pallbearers will be Frank Nacke, Joe Harpenau, Mike Crawford, Roger Harvey, John Cochran and Dylan Graff. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters.