Caren K. Kounkel

Palmview, Texas, formerly Hinton, Iowa

Caren Kay Kounkel, 80, of Palmview, formerly of Hinton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at DHR Health in Edinburg, Texas due to a brief illness.

Caren chose to be laid to rest in Liberty Perry Township Cemetery, rural Hinton, on a date yet to be determined. For those of you who knew her, she did not like to be cold, so it will be when the weather is warm.

Caren was born on Sept. 14, 1940, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lester (Bud) and Dwilda Kovarna. She graduated from Hinton Community School and shortly thereafter, married Keith Raymond Kounkel and farmed in the Hinton area. They later divorced.

Caren moved to Austin, Texas in 1979 and received a medical assistant degree. She worked many years in the healthcare field and ultimately retired in Palmview.

Survivors include two children, Pamela (Norm) Combe of Sandy, Utah, and Barry (Lori) Kounkel of Sloan, Iowa; three grandchildren, Sidney (Aaron Charlson, fiance) Kounkel of Denver, Colo., Joel (Caitlin) Kounkel of Sioux City, and Alec Combe of Sandy; and two siblings, Gary (Dianne) Kovarna and Renee (Craig) Thoreson, both from Hinton.