Carl A. Maas, age 86, of Mapleton, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Elmwood Care Center of Onawa, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. John's United Methodist Church of Mapleton. Rev. Jena Manchester will officiate. Committal will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Mapleton. Military rites will be conducted by the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday at the church. The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton is handling the funeral arrangements.
Carl A. Maas, was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in rural Ricketts, Iowa. He was one of three children born to sharecroppers, Glenn and Marie (Zobel) Maas. He grew up around the Charter Oak and Mapleton area and attended rural country school.
In 1948, Carl was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He served his country in Anchorage, Alaska. Carl returned home and served in the Army Reserves from 1951 to 1953, when he was honorably discharged.
After he returned home, Carl went into farming alongside his father, Glenn. He met his future wife, Jeanette B. "Susie" Spaulding at the Mapleton Lanes Bowling Alley. The couple later were united into marriage on Dec. 19, 1961, in the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton. Carl and Susie welcomed two children together, son Carl Allan "Hoss" and daughter Linda.
The family settled on a farm outside of Mapleton and Carl continued to farm. Throughout the years, he was also employed by New Holland Implement of Mapleton, Westendorf Manufacturing of Smithland, and provided custom farming up until 2016.
Carl was an avid collector of John Deere memorabilia and enjoyed tinkering on tractors and farm equipment. He relished in taking trips with his friend Bill Hagerdon to numerous threshermen and antique shows. Carl was a 63-year member of the Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. He was a faithful member of the St. John's United Methodist Church of Mapleton and a member of the Albert City Threshermen's Club.
A devoted son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, it was easy to see family meant the world to Carl. He always made time to lend a helping hand, tell a story about the good ol' days, and talk shop. His hardworking, gentle, generous, kindhearted ways will truly be missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carl "Hoss" (Renae) Maas of Mapleton and Linda Maas of Linn Grove, Iowa; grandchildren, Tosha (Kirk) Bridgeman of Mapleton, Brittany (Chad Schademan) Maas of Mapleton, Derek (Izabel) Maas of Mapleton, Danny (Terra) Evernham Sr., Climbing Hill, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Addison Maas, Danny Evernham Jr., Brooke Bridgeman, Brantley Stadlander; sisters, Betty Powell of Lawton, Iowa, and Adeline Kienast of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother-in-law, Roger (Lois) Spaulding of Battle Creek, Iowa; sister-in-law, Ruth Hesse of Mapleton; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marie Maas; wife of 50 years, Susie Maas; sister-in-law, Evelyn Wagner; brothers-in-law, Jim Spaulding, Chuck Powell, and Val Kienast.