Carl 'Bill' Lenz Jr.

Onawa, Iowa
87, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Service: Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Onawa. Burial: Onawa Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Dec. 22, 5-8 p.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Dec 22
Scriptural Wake Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
7:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Dec 23
Funeral Mass
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:30AM
St. John's Catholic Church
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
