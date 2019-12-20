Onawa, Iowa
Carl 'Bill' W. Lenz Jr., 87, of Onawa, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John's Catholic Church in Onawa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding, celebrant, officiating. Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. followed by the rosary, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Carl William Lenz Jr. was born on Aug. 22, 1932, in Early, Iowa, the son of Carl William Lenz Sr. and Madeline Cecelia (Koewler) Lenz. He graduated from Linn Grove High School in Early, Iowa in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1953. He was stationed on the destroyer USS Frank E. Evans DD-754 during the Korean War.
Carl and Margaret Angela Burns were united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1955 at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Estherville, Iowa. To this union eight children were born.
You have free articles remaining.
After his service in the military, Carl worked at the Asher Motor Company in Spencer, Iowa as a mechanic. He then joined the Iowa Highway Patrol from 1957 to 1968. His career as a patrolman was filled with accomplishments, one of them being he was on the Patrol Pistol Team, which in 1960, won the National Pistol Competition in Colorado. Carl was employed at Morton Buildings in Onawa from 1968 to 1977. He was then employed as a courier for Purolator Inc. in Sioux City until his retirement.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, mechanics, carpentry, playing several versions of solitaire on his computer, and remodeling his home of 50 years. Carl loved spending time with his family, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Favorite members of the household were beloved pets, Spook, Barney, and Mr. Magoo. Carl always enjoyed a great round of golf. One of his favorite times golfing was when he scored a hole-in-one at Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City. Carl was a great encourager of his children and shared with them his love of golfing. He spent many hours teaching his family the finer points of the game. Spending time on the course or giving lessons in the front yard of their home, Carl enjoyed sharing his love of the game with others.
Carl had a great gift for storytelling, especially with his family. He enjoyed visiting about growing up on the farm in Early, his experiences while serving in the Navy and of the Korean War, and his time with the Iowa Highway Patrol. Carl was a very humble person. He loved to fix things for his children, and usually had a funny anecdote for many situations.
Carl was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, and past member of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Margaret Lenz of Onawa; sons and daughters, Robert (Kelli) Lenz of Waverly, Iowa, Patricia (Roger) Koch of Omaha, Suzanne (Richard) Blume of Vail, Iowa, Janice Henjes of Sioux Falls, S.D., James Lenz of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Diane Lenz (Brett Niles) of Turin, Iowa; his grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Dahl of Lawton, Iowa, Jennifer (Tom) Poole of Ankeny, Iowa, Whitney (Adam) Hundertmark Lenz of Ames, Iowa, Jay Henjes of Sioux Falls, Ally (Bryan) Rehnelt of Norwood Young America, Minn., Jacob Henjes of Sioux Falls, and Dalton Lenz of Lakefield, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Lydia Watkins, Jonas, Benjamin and Isaac Dahl, Eric and Sophia Poole, and Blake and Avia Rehnelt; his sisters, Rosemary Kirby, Marjorie Madsen, Bonnie Madsen, Janice Wiemers, Sylvia Lenz, Betty Jo (Rick) Ellis; and one brother, Donald Lenz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madeline Lenz; parents-in-law, Bernard and Viola Burns; two sons, Brian William Lenz and Joseph William Lenz; and his sisters, Patricia Graff and Marlene Lenz.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
7:00PM
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
10:30AM
1009 13th Street
Onawa, IA 51040