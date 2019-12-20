Carl 'Bill' W. Lenz Jr.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, mechanics, carpentry, playing several versions of solitaire on his computer, and remodeling his home of 50 years. Carl loved spending time with his family, his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Favorite members of the household were beloved pets, Spook, Barney, and Mr. Magoo. Carl always enjoyed a great round of golf. One of his favorite times golfing was when he scored a hole-in-one at Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City. Carl was a great encourager of his children and shared with them his love of golfing. He spent many hours teaching his family the finer points of the game. Spending time on the course or giving lessons in the front yard of their home, Carl enjoyed sharing his love of the game with others.

Carl had a great gift for storytelling, especially with his family. He enjoyed visiting about growing up on the farm in Early, his experiences while serving in the Navy and of the Korean War, and his time with the Iowa Highway Patrol. Carl was a very humble person. He loved to fix things for his children, and usually had a funny anecdote for many situations.

Carl was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, and past member of the Knights of Columbus.