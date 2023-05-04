Carl Bronner

South Sioux City

Carl Bronner, 77, of South Sioux City passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be a graveside service at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Sioux City. There will be a gathering to follow at the Junkyard Pub n Grub in Hinton, Iowa.

Carl was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 8, 1945, the youngest of Joseph and Helen (Schotmiller) Bronner.

His early years of education were in the Catholic school system. As an especially adventurous person, he quit high school to train and then ride as a jockey on every racetrack in the south.

When Uncle Sam called, Carl proudly joined the U.S. Army and served his country with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam. After his tour of duty, he returned to his love of the racetrack where he started collecting a treasure trove of interesting and funny stories as he held many positions throughout his life. He often said he would change any job if it were no longer fun or interesting.

Carl was a jack of all trades. He held positions such as a small grocery owner, a police officer, a manager of a retirement community, and finally landing at Tyson where he worked for over 20 years.

Carl loved all animals, especially birds, horses, and cats. His cat, Pretty Beautiful Gorgeous Girl, "Pretty Girl" kept him loving company for 19 years before her passing last year.

Carl also leaves behind his Harley Davidson and his close friends, Steve Monroe and Cliff Allen. These three went to Sturgis together for 35 years and met several times a week for a meal usually at the Junkyard Pub n Grub in Hinton, where laughter is very often heard coming from the first large round table.

Carl was well known for being approachable and comfortable in talking to anyone anywhere.

He is survived by beloved wife, LeeAnn (Parker) Bronner, of four months; and stepdaughter, Booger.