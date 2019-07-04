Sioux City
Carl Clifford Peterson, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at a local hospital due to injuries sustained from a fall.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Carl was born on Oct. 30, 1942, in Sioux City, to Clifford and Helen (Heinkel) Peterson. He attended school in Sioux City.
On April 28, 1962, he married Cleo Thayer in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. They made their home in Sioux City. Carl worked for Everett's Furniture for 20 years. He then worked at the packing house until retirement.
Carl enjoyed spending time with family, listening to country music, classic cars, fishing, and shopping at flea markets.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 57 years, Cleo of Sioux City; daughter, Jennifer Cousineau of Sioux City; stepbrothers, Chris Cook and Ronnie Cook; stepsisters, Carol Bremmer and Charlyn; granddaughter, Miranda Peterson of Sioux City; and great-granddaughter, Melanie Loutsch of Sioux City.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin and Gary; and son, Danny Carl.