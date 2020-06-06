× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carl E. Berndt

Sioux City

Carl E. Berndt, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Grant Township Cemetery, Rodney, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. We will be following the federal guidelines for COVID-19.

Carl Edward Berndt was born on May 12, 1949, the son of Carl and Marie (Ferdig) Berndt. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a combat veteran. Carl worked for Industrial Painting Company for 18 years. He then worked for the City of Sioux City in the Parks and Recreation Department, retiring in 2009.

He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and working on old cars.

He is survived by his significant other of 43 years, Linda Swanson; one brother, Donald Berndt of Sioux City; and two sisters, Sharon Cooper of St. Joseph, Mo., and Linda (Richard) Radley of Sioux City.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marie Franke; and one brother, Robert Berndt.

