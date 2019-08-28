Aurelia, Iowa
Carl E. Klingborg, 91, of Aurelia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Aurelia. The Rev. Kim Dewey will officiate. Burial will be in Quimby Cemetery, Quimby, Iowa, with military rites. There will be a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.
Carl was born on May 6, 1928, in Silver Township, Cherokee County, Iowa, to Ernest and Anna (Carlson) Klingborg. The family moved to Grand Meadow Township in 1931. He attended Grand Meadow Consolidated School until the ninth grade and then moved to Quimby School District, graduating in 1946. He helped his parents on the farm for one year and then started working at Simonsen Mill & Rendering Plant in their office until being drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1950 for two years. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he started farming in 1953.
He was married to Charlotte Taggs on Jan. 18, 1965, in Pocahontas, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, James Arnold and Donald Wayne. He retired from farming in 1989 and moved to Aurelia to a new home in 1996, that his wife designed and decorated.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, and a lifetime member of the Aurelia American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and camping when the boys were younger, playing cards, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes on television, going to WinnaVegas Casino, walking and playing bingo at Sunrise Retirement Community.
He is survived by his two sons, James (Sheila) Klingborg of Correctionville, Iowa, and Donald (Karre) Klingborg of Sioux City; three grandsons and one granddaughter, Trinity (Cati) Klingborg of Linn Grove, Iowa, Robert Klingborg of Correctionville, Kyle Erb of Iowa City, Iowa, and Amber Ferch of Correctionville; three great-granddaughters, Lexie Jellison of Clarence, Iowa, Heaven Harper of Schleswig, Iowa, and Carly Spanier of Wisconsin; one great-grandson, Nikoli Klingborg of Linn Grove; one sister, Elsie Stevenson of Holstein, Iowa; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Fielder of Storm Lake, Iowa, Wilda Scott of Verona, Mo., Ruth Davis of Storm Lake, and Estelene Strope of Broken Arrow, Okla.; special niece, Gunnel Magnussen of Vetlanda, Sweden; and many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many friends around the area, especially at Sunrise Retirement Community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlotte, on April 29, 2018; sister, Greta Magnussen and her husband, Ivar, in Sweden; two brothers, Oscar Klingborg and his wife, Leoma, and Axel Klingborg; four brothers-in-law, Ray Fielder, Glen Scott, Eldon Davis, and Vernon Strope; and a great-grandson, Damon Coll.