Carl L. Kittler

Jefferson, S.D.

Carl Lee Kittler, 79, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Joseph Vogel, Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carl was born on Sept. 22, 1940, in Sioux City, the son of Otto and Irene (Begnoche) Kittler. He grew up in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959.

On May 6, 1961, he married Coleen Mollet at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson. To this union three children were born. Carl worked for Milwaukee Railroad from 1956 to 1980. He then worked for Longlines from 1980 to 1986 and finally worked for MBS Inc. from 1986 until his retirement in 2005.