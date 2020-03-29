Carl Norberg

Highlands Ranch, Colo., formerly Hawarden, Iowa

Carl Norberg of Highlands Ranch, formerly of Hawarden, passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 87.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1933, in Hawarden, where he grew up on his family's farm. He was a proud member of FFA.

Agriculture was always a passion no matter whether it was on the family farm, acquiring an agriculture degree from then South Dakota State College (now SDSU), working in banking or managing agriculture associations.

Carl was proud of his service in the U.S. Army, serving during the time of the Korean War. Even in the army, his prowess for agriculture paid off when he was easily able to run heavy equipment because of his farming background.

In his later years, before his health declined, he was an usher for his church, St. Andrew UMC in Highlands Ranch, as well as the Landmark Theater – both he loved because of the interaction with people.

Carl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Annette; his children from his first marriage, Anne Greydanus of Bozeman, Mont., Erik Norberg of Juno, Alaska, and, Chris Norberg of Bozeman; and his grandchildren.

Donations can be made in his memory to St. Andrew UMC Care Fund, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.

