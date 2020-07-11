Carl W. Selander
Omaha

Carl William Selander, 56, of Omaha, passed away on July 7, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4425 South 24th St., in Omaha. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A rosary recitation service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, with visitation until 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 16, 1963, to the late Olaf and Patricia (Welch) Selander.

Carl is survived by his siblings, Julie (Mika) Raveola, Steven (Julie) Selander, Verna Selander; special friend, Mary Miller; nieces, and nephews; and host of other family and friends.

