Carla Brink Schumacher

Hollywood Park, Texas, formerly Orange City, Iowa

Carla Brink Schumacher passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Hollywood Park on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A private visitation will be held.

Born in Orange City on Jan. 26, 1955, she was the youngest of three children born to Clifford and Bertha (Zwagerman) Brink of Hospers, Iowa.

Carla approached life from a unique mindset and often found humor in the oddities of life. She had an innate perceptiveness about others as well as the ability to express her opinions but remain accepting of other viewpoints. Carla raised two strong, confident daughters with her husband Bill and passed on her fierce independent streak to both of them. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Heather of San Antonio, and Sara of Lubbock; brother Harvey Brink of Milford, Kan.; sister and brother-in-law Sheryl and Brad Carloss of Avery, Wis.; many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Schumacher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Haven for Hope (https://www.havenforhope.org) or the San Antonio Food Bank (https://safoodbank.org).