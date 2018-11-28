Sioux City
Carla R. Graim, 73, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and friends, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave., with the Rev. Erica MacCreaigh officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Carla Rose Graim was born on Jan. 21, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Edward and Gertrude (Lane) Gebhard. She grew up in Des Moines, where she attended and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She moved to Sioux City, where she raised her family.
Carla married Enoch "Shorty" Graim on July 21, 1984. They were married for 34 years.
She loved shopping for purses, crocheting, enjoyed collecting dolls and thimbles, and enjoyed ice skating. Carla was really into ancestry. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her greatest thing in life was being with her family and friends. She will be missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Shorty; three sons, Edward "Eddie" (Brenda) Wiles of Des Moines, Joe Wiles of Chicago, Ill., and Brian Force of Sioux City; four daughters, Mary Wiles of Sioux City, Robbin (Mick) Harrison of South Sioux City, Jodie (Steve) Stuhrenberg of Salix, Iowa, and Janet (Randy) Kellogg of Sergeant Bluff; one brother, Kurt (Elaine) Gebhard of Plymouth, Mich.; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents; aunts; and an uncle.