Carlyle 'Swede' Dirks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Following the return from his service, Carlyle and Ihlo were blessed with four children, Duane, Roxann, Angela, and Steven. Carlyle was employed as a lineman for the City of Hawarden, and later as a foreman at Coilcraft. In 1969, Carlyle and Ihlo moved to Orange City, Iowa, where Swede managed the Coilcraft in Orange City, and where they raised their family. He was also employed at K-Products, Vogel Paints, and Krayco Janitorial Supplies. They lived on an acreage south of town that was known by and started by Swede as the "Boots & Wheel Ranch." He would receive worn-out boots from around the country and Swede would place them on fence posts around the acreage.

He loved bailing hay and feeding small groups of cattle, enjoyed fishing, and dancing with his wife, (which is how they met, at a dance!). He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees. Swede took great pride in his lawn and cleaning his vehicles. In 1989, they sold the acreage and moved into town. Swede and Ihlo moved into the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden in 2017.

Swede and Ihlo were among the six couples who were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Orange City. He was an awesome grandpa; he loved each one of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Swede went to every event that his grandkids were in and he was so proud of them.