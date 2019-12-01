Sioux City

Carmela T. Moore, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carmela was born on April 3, 1925, in Sioux City, to Pasquale and Mary (Pironaggi) DeFazio. She was married to John M. Moore in Sioux City, on May 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 1997. Together they lived in Sioux City their entire lives.

Carmela was a member of Nativity Church and enjoyed watching T.V., grocery shopping (especially bargain shopping with coupons), playing bingo, going to casinos, and playing cards at Mary Treglia Community House. She also loved to cook and was known for her famous spaghetti.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Russell Moore of Sioux City, Barbara (Jerry) Orzechowski of Carrollton, Ga., and Linda (Michael) Janes of Norman, Okla.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Lena, Mary, Theresa, Eva, Delores, Angie and Jean "Johnny;" and several nieces and nephews.