Carmela T. Moore
Carmela T. Moore

Sioux City

94, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Service: Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m., Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

