Carmilee Harlan
Walthill, Neb.
Carmilee Olson Harlan, 53, of Walthill, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at a hospital in Primghar, Iowa.
Carmilee will lay in state at her residence in Walthill beginning today. Services will be noon Thursday at the small arena in Macy, Neb. Burial will be in Omaha Tribal Cemetery.
Carmilee was born on Sept. 6, 1965, in Pender, Neb., the daughter of Gary Olson and D. Carmene Tyndall. She attended schools in Walthill and Macy.
In 1995, she was united in marriage to Scott Harlan Sr. Carmilee worked several jobs, including nurses assistance, detention officer and tribal court clerk.
She enjoyed her time at home raising her nine children. She had numerous friends, liked to hunt, and enjoyed the outdoors and listening to country music.
Survivors include her nine children, Christian Olson of Walthill, Chaunice of Walthill, Adrian Harlan Jr. of Walthill, Charity Harlan of Onawa, Iowa, Carly Harlan of Rosalie, Neb., Chasity Harlan of Sioux City, Carlton Harlan of Walthill, Colton Harlan of Walthill, and Arnold Harlan of Walthill; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Floyd Olson of Walthill, Harley Tyndall of Walthill, and Edward Tyndall Jr. of Walthill; and sisters, Carla Olson Griffin of Rosalie, Carolee Tyndall of Walthill, and Linda Freemont of Walthill.
Carmilee was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ed Tyndall Sr.; and brothers, Leland Parker Sr. and Adrian Scott Harlan.
