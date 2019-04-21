Sioux City
Carol A. Van Buskirk, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Carol was born the daughter of Rudolph and Anna (Severson) Twedt on June 20, 1935, in Hudson, S.D. She graduated from Alcester High School in Alcester, S.D. Carol married Lloyd E. Van Buskirk on July 19, 1952, in Hudson, S.D. The family moved around while Lloyd was in the military but eventually settled in Sioux City in July 1966.
Carol was always a hard worker. She held various labor jobs in the Sioux City area before retiring from Rochester Products. In her retirement, she worked for Rudy Salem, Sam’s Club and Boss Hog BBQ part-time.
She loved camping with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her Wednesday morning coffee friends, Nancy, Lannie, Dorothy, Peggy and Karen. She was an award-winning bowler in her younger years and also enjoyed crafts and collecting.
Carol is survived by her children, Steve (Susan) Van Buskirk of St. Charles, Iowa, Pam (Rob) Washburn of Sioux City, Patty (Keith) Kempers of Sioux City, and Kelly (Ruth) Van Buskirk of Jefferson, S.D.; two brothers, Wayne (Darlene) Twedt of Hawarden, Iowa, and John Twedt of San Diego, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; two sisters, Dorothy and Maxine; and one brother, Roy.