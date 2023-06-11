Carol Ann Ellis

Sioux City

Carol Ann Ellis, 67, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Holy Spirit Retirement home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with Deacon Bruce Chartier officiating. Interment of her cremains will be private at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Along with Carol, the Celebration of Life will be celebrating the life Glenda Jean Ellis, Carol's sister. Online condolences may be left for both at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carol was born in Sioux City on July 14, 1955, to John and Francine Ellis. She was the second oldest of six children. Carol went to West High and Central High schools and was one of the few people to have worked at Dicks Diner back in the day.

She went onto to work at National Optical Wholesalers eyeglass company along with her sister Glenda. Carol lived a carefree lifestyle taking her to other places like Arizona and Pennsylvania where she lived for a while and also worked at eyeglass companies; she was really good at her job. Eventually she made her way back home to Sioux City where she worked at Prodenco making dentures for a short while until health issues caused her to retire from the workforce.

Carol loved music especially, Tommy Bolin, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin were among her favorite bands. She enjoyed photography, playing the harmonica, playing games and enjoyed making people laugh and having a good time.

She loved her siblings and her nephews and niece. Carol was always there to listen, to hang out with, to just be around and feel good. She had a great sense of humor and a very caring personality, and according to the those who knew her at the nursing home said she was a "Ray of Sunshine."

Carol is survived by her siblings Janet Johnson of Austin, Texas, Deana Nolan of Philadelphia, Danny/Janice Ellis of Austin, and Rhonda/Mark Davis of Philadelphia; nephews and niece; and many cousins.

She was preceded into death by her parents; and older sister, Glenda Ellis.