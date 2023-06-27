Carol Ann Wieck

Sioux City

Carol Ann Wieck, 78, of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be a private family graveside service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Carol was born on Sept. 28, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., to John and Margaret (Barrett) Henning. She grew up in Atkinson, Neb., and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1962, and went on to attend Omaha Secretarial School. She was united in marriage to Ron Wieck on Jan. 16, 1965, in Omaha, they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. Together they had two sons. Carol was a homemaker until the family moved to Sioux City in 1973. She then helped Ron start up his State Farm business and worked as a secretary for Overhead Door for 26 years. After that, Carol worked as a clerk for her husband in the Iowa Senate.

Carol loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of TOPS for many years and was a big fan of all sports, volunteering for the NAIA Women's basketball and volleyball. She enjoyed mall walking, weekly card playing with her friends, and going to movies. Carol also served as a volunteer coach for Morningside Little League for many years.

She is survived her husband, Ron Wieck of Sioux City; sons Todd (Tammy) Wieck of Lawton, Iowa, and Scott (Mimi) Wieck, Sioux City; grandchildren Kayla (Paul) Mosaquites, Landonn (Erin) Mackey, Errin Wieck, Brandon (Rachael) Chapple, Madison (Franky) Barajas, and Kellen Wieck; and 12 great-grandchildren; and mother-in-law, Geraldine Wieck of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Dick, Robert and Bill Henning; father-in-law, Lloyd Wieck; and brother-in-law, Roger Wieck.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Miracle League of Sioux City.