Carol F. Vander Pol

Orange City, Iowa

Carol Vander Pol, 93, of Orange City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

Private family services will be Friday in Newkirk Cemetery, rural Hospers, Iowa. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Visitation without the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.

In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence, or print a memorial folder.

Carol Faye was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Alton, Iowa, the daughter of Sip and Catherine (Hollander) Sipma. She was raised in the rural Alton area and graduated from the Newkirk Consolidated High School.

She was united in marriage to Harvey Eldon Vander Pol on Oct. 11, 1945 in Alton. The couple farmed in the Newkirk area until 1990, when they retired to Orange City. Harvey passed away on Nov. 20, 2014 in Sioux Center, Iowa, after more than 69 years of marriage. In July 2015, Carol moved to Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community in Orange City, and later became a resident of Prairie Ridge Care Center.