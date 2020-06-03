Carol F. Vander Pol
Orange City, Iowa
Carol Vander Pol, 93, of Orange City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.
Private family services will be Friday in Newkirk Cemetery, rural Hospers, Iowa. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. Visitation without the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence, or print a memorial folder.
Carol Faye was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in Alton, Iowa, the daughter of Sip and Catherine (Hollander) Sipma. She was raised in the rural Alton area and graduated from the Newkirk Consolidated High School.
She was united in marriage to Harvey Eldon Vander Pol on Oct. 11, 1945 in Alton. The couple farmed in the Newkirk area until 1990, when they retired to Orange City. Harvey passed away on Nov. 20, 2014 in Sioux Center, Iowa, after more than 69 years of marriage. In July 2015, Carol moved to Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community in Orange City, and later became a resident of Prairie Ridge Care Center.
Mrs. Vander Pol was a member of First Reformed Church in Orange City and a former member of Newkirk Reformed Church.
Survivors include her five children and their spouses, Linda and Mike Vrieze of Sioux City, Shirley and Bob Mouw of Alton, Rhonda and Con Van Heuvelen of Alton, Jim and Emily Vander Pol of Arnolds Park, Iowa, and Cara and Dave Mouw of Underwood, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, Todd Vander Pol, Heather (Randy) Howard, Dawn Vrieze, Jennifer Vrieze (Aaron McDonald), Gina (Mike) Schuetz, Rob (Kris) Mouw, Benjie (Tory) Van Heuvelen, Maryssa Van Heuvelen, Braden Van Heuvelen (fiancee, Madison Norman), Michelle (John) Adams, Michael (Brittany) Vander Pol, Crisinda (Brian) Tooker, Sara (Tony) Morris, and Samantha Mouw (fiance, Skyler Christensen); 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; stepsiblings, Bob (Rachel) Van Roekel of Orange City, and Shirley De Ruyter of Sioux Center; extended family friends, Shirley and Art Vogel of Orange City; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Harvey Dean Vander Pol; a granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Mouw; a sister, Marjorie (Bill) Roghair; a brother, Bill Sipma; a brother-in-law, Arthur (Arlene) Vander Pol; a sister-in-law, Gertrude (Frank) De Graaf; and her stepmother, Arabella Spijker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Reformed Church in Orange City or Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community.
