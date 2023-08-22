Carol Hood

Lohrville, Iowa

Carol Hood, age 83, of Lohrville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Bickford Memory Care in Sioux City. Carol Ann was born on March 19, 1940, to parents Lawrence and Martha (Sanders) Underberg in Lake City. Carol grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where she graduated from St. Edmond Catholic High School. She continued her education at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City and then received her Master's degree in 1981, from Iowa State University.

Funeral Service was held Monday, Aug. 21, 2022 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Loheville. Burial took place in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lohrville.

On Aug. 14, 1961, Carol was united in marriage to Larry Thomas Hood at the Corpus Christi Church in Fort Dodge. This union was blessed with seven children: Joe, Tim, Jim, Bill, Polly, and Mark. Their seventh daughter, Margery, passed away during birth.

Carol was a teacher for 24 years, starting at the Reformatory in Rockwell City and then Churdan, Lake City/Southern Cal, and Lake View/Auburn. She was a numbers person and was very good at anything involving numbers. Carol also enjoyed learning about technology and had a computer at her own home before she did at school. You could find Carol at every event her children were a part of and enjoyed playing softball, a childhood favorite of hers.

In her free time, Carol enjoyed reading, sewing, and golfing. She loved to travel and her trips to Ireland and Alaska were her favorites. Carol was a part of the ADK (international organization for women educators), a professional teacher's sorority, and spent years as the chair for the Calhoun County Democrats.

Those left to cherish her memory include her six children and their families: Joe (Deanna) Hood and their 13 children: Sean (Anna) Hood and their children Becket and Reagan Hood, Erin Hood and her children Marissa and Ty Peters, Trevor (Jordan) Hood and their child Greysen Hood, Tristin Hood, Erick (Andrea) Hood, Forest (Lauren) Hood, Shane Hood, Mason Hood, and Thomas Hood, step-children: Dustin (Allison) Hartman and children Abigail and Blaire, Cheryl Hartman and daughter Rosalina, Andrew (Crystal) Hartman and children Pheonix, Adelia, and Malachi, Brenda Hartman and children Joslin and Carter Hartman; Tim (Rhonda) Hood and their five children: Zack and his children Brooks, Nora, Collins, and Adeline Hood, Sam, Marie, Hannah (Cody Crawford), and Abbi Hood; Jim (Cyndy) Hood and their three children: Lisa and daughter Isla Hood, Emily (Cale Hadaway) and daughter Hazel Hadaway, and Matt Hood (Cassie Crick) and son Emmett Hood; Bill (Amy) Hood and their two children: Kelsie Stajcar (Matt Nelsen) and daughter Olivia Stajcar, Ryan Hood (Megan Escherich) and son Rowan Hood; Polly (Chuck) Meissner and their four children: Kaitlyn Stewart, Trina (Blaine) Bottolfson, Rachel Stewart (Trey Hage), Danika Meissner; Mark (Carmen) Hood and their three children: Stephanie (Jordan) Sibenaller, Jennifer Hood (Lauren Astl), and Audrey Hood. Others include her siblings: Tom (Linda) Underberg, Marge Hobart, Lela Gergen, Mike (Louie) Underberg, Jim Underberg, and Jerry (Lynn) Underberg.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Martha, husband, Larry, daughter, Margery, great-granddaughter, Etta James Hood, and siblings: Larry, Ted, and Dorothy.