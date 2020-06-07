× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol J. Bahney

Sioux City

Carol J. Bahney, 82, of Sioux City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Carol Jean LeFebvere, the daughter of Don and Lillian (Bentley) LeFebvere, was born on Jan. 25, 1938, in Danbury, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School.

On May 28, 1960, Carol was united in marriage with D. Scott Bahney at First Baptist Church in Sioux City. She was a dedicated homemaker. Scott died on June 20, 2005.

Carol was very active at First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and Bible School, among many other things. She was a member of the Sioux City Garden Club and enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and crafts.