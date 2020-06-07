Carol J. Bahney
Sioux City
Carol J. Bahney, 82, of Sioux City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Carol Jean LeFebvere, the daughter of Don and Lillian (Bentley) LeFebvere, was born on Jan. 25, 1938, in Danbury, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School.
On May 28, 1960, Carol was united in marriage with D. Scott Bahney at First Baptist Church in Sioux City. She was a dedicated homemaker. Scott died on June 20, 2005.
Carol was very active at First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and Bible School, among many other things. She was a member of the Sioux City Garden Club and enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, and crafts.
Carol is survived by her children, Susy (Dennis) Kowskie of Omaha, Kyle (Kelli Mohr) Bahney of South Sioux City, and Kurt (Desiree) Bahney of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Courtney (Allisa) Bahney, Alex (Jenna) Bahney, and Olivia Bahney; two great-grandchildren, Theo and Jack; siblings, Richard (Shirley) LeFebvere of Sioux City, Roger LeFebvere of Sioux City, and Diane (Kenny) Abraham of Claremore, Okla.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Wilma Tjebben, Margaret King, and Raymond LeFebvere; and a daughter-in-law, Annette Bahney.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.