Sioux City, formerly Weslaco, Texas
Carol Jeannette Slater, 87, of Sioux City, formerly of Weslaco, died on Aug. 19, 2018, at home with her family following multiple battles with cancer.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Carol, the daughter of Eugene and Mollie (Strange) DePressles, was born on June 23, 1931, in Fond Du Lac, Wis.
On June 18, 1955, Carol was united in marriage to David L. Slater. Carol was a teacher of various subjects for much of her life.
Carol was active with P.E.O. and E.G.A. She was a founding member of the Sioux City Sillies clown group. She avidly enjoyed intricate needlepoint, knitting and macrame.
Carol is survived by one son, Michael (Desi) Slater of Littlefield, Texas; one daughter, Lynn (Matt) Miles of Sioux City; four grandsons; and three granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David on Sept, 12, 2017; and one son, Neal Slater.