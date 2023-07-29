Carol Jean Stratmeier

Laurel, Mont., formerly Sioux City

Dear mother Carol Jean Stratmeier, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Carol died peacefully in her home in Laurel surrounded by family.

There will be no public service. She will be laid to rest in the Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, next to her husband Larry Stratmeier.

Carol was born in Sibley, Iowa, in 1940. She was a beloved Girl Scout leader, cherished friend, mother and grandmother. Her family felt unconditional love and could not have imagined a more wonderful mother. She was a fighter and a giver, and her humor and love she shared with all those around her, will fill our hearts for eternity.

Carol is survived by son Marc Stratmeier and his wife Becky Stratmeier; daughter Penny Andren Stratmeier; and two grandsons Ian and Lucas Andren.