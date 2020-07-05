Carol Jean Unruh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol Jean (Murphy) Unruh

formerly Sioux City

Carol Jean (Murphy) Unruh, 80, formerly of Sioux City, left this earth on April 28, 2020.

A memorial will be held later at St. John Neuman Catholic Church and the family will have a celebration of Carol's life in Iowa when friends and family can gather. If you are interested in attending any of these, please email kathleenhuff@yahoo.com in order for the family to collect your contact information and let you know when these events will occur.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com or https://everloved.com/life-of/carol-unruh/obituary/.

Carol was born in Fonda, Iowa, on March 9, 1940, to Leon and Alice (Mackey) Murphy. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Fonda ('57). Following graduation, she attended St. Joseph School of Nursing ('60). She started working in surgery at the hospital following graduation.

It was there that she met her husband, Vern Unruh. They were married in Storm Lake, Iowa, and shortly moved to Sioux City, where they both worked at St. Luke's Medical Center for many years. Carol went back to school to pursue a BS and later a Master's in Nursing Education.