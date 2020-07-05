Carol Jean Unruh

Carol Jean (Murphy) Unruh
formerly Sioux City
Carol Jean (Murphy) Unruh, 80, formerly of Sioux City, left this earth on April 28, 2020.
A memorial will be held later at St. John Neuman Catholic Church and the family will have a celebration of Carol's life in Iowa when friends and family can gather. If you are interested in attending any of these, please email kathleenhuff@yahoo.com in order for the family to collect your contact information and let you know when these events will occur.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com or https://everloved.com/life-of/carol-unruh/obituary/.
Carol was born in Fonda, Iowa, on March 9, 1940, to Leon and Alice (Mackey) Murphy. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Fonda ('57). Following graduation, she attended St. Joseph School of Nursing ('60). She started working in surgery at the hospital following graduation.
It was there that she met her husband, Vern Unruh. They were married in Storm Lake, Iowa, and shortly moved to Sioux City, where they both worked at St. Luke's Medical Center for many years. Carol went back to school to pursue a BS and later a Master's in Nursing Education.
Carol was active in St. Michael's Parish and was a member there for 45 years. Carol was a master gardener as well as a member of several nursing organizations and the Quota Club. Carol gladly volunteered throughout the community including coaching her children's baseball and softball teams.
Carol worked the last 28 years of her career as a school nurse with Sioux City Community Schools where she touched many lives, retiring in 2003. She became a snowbird then, going between Iowa and Austin, Texas to be with her children and grandchildren until 2011, when she became a resident of Austin.
Carol loved to garden, cook, travel extensively, play bridge, attend sporting events and spend time with family and friends. She was a member of the Lions Club and a supporter of the Paramount Theater. She attended St. John Newman Catholic Church.
Carol is survived by her son, Todd Unruh; daughter, Kathleen Huff (Peter), grandchildren, Maxton, Hudson and Addison Huff, all of Austin; a brother, Pat Murphy and family of Newell, Iowa; and a sister, Karen Johnson (Galen) and family of Eugene, Ore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; mother, Alice Murphy and father, Leon Murphy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to your favorite charity in her name.
