South Sioux City
Carol Joy Mays, 86, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Per her wishes, there will be no services and burial will take place at a later date in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Carol Joy (Martin) Mays was born on Dec. 15, 1932, in Marathon, Iowa, to Dorothy and Romeo Martin. She graduated from high school in Rembrandt, Iowa, in 1950. After high school, she attended Commercial School of Commerce in Omaha. She worked as a secretary in several places before becoming a full-time mother.
Carol married Allan Mays on Sept. 2, 1956, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born, Pamela and Kimberly.
Carol was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook and do crafts. Carol also put in many hours doing volunteer work.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Allan; sister, Jan Lee; daughters, Pamela and Kim (Bob Carnes); and five grandchildren, Brandy (Amiah, Karis, Krayton), Shanda (Tony and their son, Perry), Rob (Sarah), Jon (Joslan, Essence, Malakai) and Bryce.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deanne; and grandson, Justin.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of Siouxland and the staff at Regency Square.