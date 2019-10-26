Le Mars, Iowa
Carol Klein, 77, of Le Mars, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Le Mars. Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerrjohnsonfh.com.
Carol Sue Klein was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Le Mars, the daughter of Bert and Merina (Probst) Reuter. She was raised in the Alton, Iowa area, where she attended high school. Following school, Carol married Marvin Joseph Klein on Feb. 27, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. They lived in Ashton and Sheldon, Iowa, prior to moving to Le Mars in 1965.
Along with raising her family, Carol had a daycare in her home. In 1977, when her youngest children were a little older, she took a job as a waitress at Lally’s Eastside Restaurant. She worked there for the next 19 years. She then transferred to Ampride Convenience Store and later the Truck Stop in Le Mars.
Carol was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. She loved all things Elvis Presley. She was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan.
She will be missed by her children, Kevin (Cindy) Klein of Bellevue, Neb., Shelly (Tom) Poeckes of Le Mars, Carla (fiancé Earl Irvin) Helms of Overland Park, Kan., Deann Lawrence of Sioux Falls, S.D., Steve Klein of Le Mars, Kerri (Steve) Riedemann, Dan (Gwen) Klein of Sioux Center, Iowa, Kyle Klein of Yankton, S.D., Jodi (Zach) Sitzmann of Le Mars, and Jill (Travis) Holzman of Le Mars; 26 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marge Reuter of Alton, Iowa, Linda Hagar of Surprise, Ariz., and Mary (Hank) Goebel of Granville, Iowa; brothers, Jim (Coralee) Reuter of Lancaster, Calif., and John Reuter of Surprise, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Brad Reuter; a brother, Ron Reuter; a sister-in-law, Janet Bruns; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Hagar.