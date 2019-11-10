Sioux City

Carol L. Schoenherr, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Carol was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Sioux City, the daughter of Carl L. and Lela M. (Diller) Nafe. She grew up in the Pierson, Iowa area, graduating from Pierson High School in 1961.

She married Harold L. Schoenherr on Dec. 14,1961, in Sioux City. After their marriage, Carol and Harold made their home in Sioux City, where they raised their family. Harold passed away Jan. 26, 2015. Following his death, Carol continued to live at their home until the end of 2015, at which time she went to the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

Carol is survived by her son, Dan Schoenherr of Sioux City; her daughter, Becky (Brad) Thompson of Sioux City; two grandsons, Josh and Austin Schoenherr; niece, Debra Pepple of Moorehead, Minn.; five grandcats, Wally, Freddy, Chuck, Chachi and Piglet; and her beloved dog, Tiny.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and her brother, Harvey Nafe.